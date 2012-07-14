MonsterSwedish band. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2000
Monster
1994
Monster Biography (Wikipedia)
Monster was a ska-punk band from Sweden that split up in 2000. They released two albums: Rockers Delight (1997), Gone Gone Gone/A Bash Dem (1999) and some EPs. Their singer Anders Wendin now has a solo project called Moneybrother, other band members are now with The Concretes.
This band was formed in Stockholm when Wendin was about 19 years old. The band had horns and organs, and went on tour with other bands such as The Hives.
Monster Tracks
B*stard
Monster
B*stard
B*stard
B*****d
Monster
B*****d
B*****d
Cool Coconuts
Monster
Cool Coconuts
Cool Coconuts
