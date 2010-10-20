Telepathe (pronounced telepathy and meant with some literal meaning) are an electronic pop duo from Brooklyn consisting of core members Busy Gangnes and Melissa Livaudais. The band also includes other occasional musicians, such as Ryan Lucero.

Telepathe has toured with The Strokes' frontman Julian Casablancas, in addition to friend DJ Diplo, Ladytron and The Faint. Their 2009 debut album, Dance Mother, was produced by TV on the Radio's David Sitek.