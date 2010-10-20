Telepathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy4g.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca5fb5c0-c3ff-4c34-bed5-19fdfdffb58f
Telepathe Biography (Wikipedia)
Telepathe (pronounced telepathy and meant with some literal meaning) are an electronic pop duo from Brooklyn consisting of core members Busy Gangnes and Melissa Livaudais. The band also includes other occasional musicians, such as Ryan Lucero.
Telepathe has toured with The Strokes' frontman Julian Casablancas, in addition to friend DJ Diplo, Ladytron and The Faint. Their 2009 debut album, Dance Mother, was produced by TV on the Radio's David Sitek.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Telepathe Tracks
Sort by
Can’t Stand It
Telepathe
Can’t Stand It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
Can’t Stand It
Last played on
Chrome’s On It
Telepathe
Chrome’s On It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
Chrome’s On It
Last played on
So Fine - Hub Session (2009)
Telepathe
So Fine - Hub Session (2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
So Fine - Hub Session (2009)
Last played on
Chromes On It (The Shoes Remix)
Telepathe
Chromes On It (The Shoes Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
Chromes On It (The Shoes Remix)
Last played on
So Fine
Telepathe
So Fine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
So Fine
Last played on
So Fine Bells
Telepathe
So Fine Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
So Fine Bells
Last played on
Drugged
Telepathe
Drugged
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
Drugged
Last played on
In Your Line
Telepathe
In Your Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
In Your Line
Last played on
Chrome's On It (Session)
Telepathe
Chrome's On It (Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4g.jpglink
Telepathe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist