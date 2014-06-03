Stefon Alexander (born August 18, 1981), better known by his stage name P.O.S, is a hip hop artist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

P.O.S. is a founding member of the indie hip hop collective Doomtree and is currently signed to Doomtree Records. He also fronts a number of punk rock bands and is currently serving as guitarist and vocalist for Building Better Bombs, as well as vocalist and keyboardist for Marijuana Deathsquads.