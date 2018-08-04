Andreas VaradyBorn 24 July 1997
Andreas Varady Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Varady (born 24 July 1997) is a Slovak Hungarian jazz guitarist managed by Quincy Jones. Regarded as a child prodigy, he is influenced by Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and George Benson, and has been performing internationally since the age of thirteen.
Andreas Varady Tracks
The Time Is Now
Andreas Varady
The Time Is Now
The Time Is Now
A Day in New York
Andreas Varady
A Day in New York
A Day in New York
Performer
Story
Andreas Varady
Story
Story
Minor Swing
Modern Art Orchestra, Roby Lakatos, Biréli Lagrène & Andreas Varady
Minor Swing
Minor Swing
