MatrixJamie Quinn, Drum'n'Bass artist
Matrix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0rv8.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca5cc977-a7bf-4842-812e-91ac58e53111
Matrix Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Quinn, better known by his stage name Matrix, is a London-based drum and bass producer, DJ, and founder of record label Metro Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matrix Tracks
Sort by
Apache
Matrix
Apache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Apache
Last played on
Cover Story (feat. Matrix)
Cyantific
Cover Story (feat. Matrix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnvq.jpglink
Cover Story (feat. Matrix)
Last played on
Vertigo
Matrix
Vertigo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Vertigo
Last played on
Fire (Killer Hertz Remix)
Matrix
Fire (Killer Hertz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Fire (Killer Hertz Remix)
Last played on
Sedation
Matrix
Sedation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Sedation
Last played on
Convoy
Matrix
Convoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Convoy
Last played on
Mute
Matrix
Mute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Mute
Last played on
Junk
Matrix
Junk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Junk
Last played on
The Saint
Matrix
The Saint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
The Saint
Last played on
Temperament
Matrix
Temperament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Temperament
Last played on
Matrix Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist