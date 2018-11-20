Brian Dee (born 21 March 1936, London) is a British jazz pianist. He first came to prominence in 1959, playing at Ronnie Scott's new jazz club in Gerrard Street.

He joined the Jazz Five and played opposite Miles Davis on a nationwide tour and was voted Melody Maker New Star of 1960. He also appeared at the Establishment Club in 1962 where his trio played opposite Dudley Moore.

Throughout an uninterrupted career, Brian has played with many of the great names in jazz, including Ben Webster, Zoot Sims, Al Cohn, Benny Carter, Harry 'Sweets' Edison, Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis, Chet Baker, Al Grey, Sonny Stitt, Victor Feldman and Joe Newman.

From the late sixties onwards, Brian was in demand as a session musician, appearing on many orchestral recordings. Subsequently, he went on to play with the Ted Heath orchestra, for the last 10 years of its existence under the direction of the late Don Lusher. Brian was also a member of Laurie Johnson's London Big Band.

Renowned as a fine accompanist to singers, Brian has recorded or appeared alongside Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Johnny Mercer, Elton John, Peggy Lee, Frankie Laine, Joe Williams, Jimmy Witherspoon, Mark Murphy, Cleo Laine and Annie Ross.