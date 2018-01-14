Garry Bradbury is an Australian electronic musician active in Sydney's experimental music scene since 1979 where he was an early member of the pioneering post punk / industrial band Severed Heads, sporadically from 1981 to 1985. His early work specialised in found sound manipulation, especially tape using reel to reel and tape decks, as well as experiments with customised pianola scrolls.[citation needed] In 1988 he released his first solo album, Drug Induced Sex Rituals.

During the 1990s he teamed with Jason Gee in the group Size who had one album on the Zonar Recordings label in 1997. More recently he has been working with the Sydney Theatre Company on scores for King Lear, The Tempest and Macbeth. In the 2000's he released two CDs Ruffini Corpuscle in 2003 and Instant Oblivion in 2005, on the Dual Plover label. Garry Bradbury’s new compilation, PANSPERMIA, consisting of 2 lp’s and a bonus one sided 7”,is an assemblage of remastered and re-edited works recorded sporadically over a period of around 20 years from 1986 to 2005. Panspermia was released in early July 2015 through Vinyl on Demand. Following this PANSPERMIA PLUS (a slightly more comprehensive version) was made publicly available as a free download thru the online download service bandcamp. In 2016, a CD of new material was released under the title YAKOVLEVIAN TORQUE, made available as CD and/or download through No.Ware releases operating somewhere between Berlin and San Diego. Several of Bradbury's works also appear on the recent No-wares compilation No. No.II. (2016). A series of live performances throughout 2017 and 2018 revealed an intense, elaborately textural, less beat driven body of work that will culminate in new releases in late 2018.