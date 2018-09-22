Anna Homler
Anna Homler Biography
Anna Homler (Born November 1, 1948, in Los Angeles, California) is a visual, performance, and vocal artist living and working in Los Angeles. She has performed music and exhibited her artworks in venues around the world. She earned a B.A. at the University of California, Berkeley, 1970, in Anthropology, and an M.A. in Education and Languages at Boston University, 1973. She graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School, Los Angeles.
Anna Homler Tracks
Nocturnal Dancer
Gu She' Na' Di
Ee Chê
