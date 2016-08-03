Wilhelm FitzenhagenBorn 15 September 1848. Died 14 February 1890
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen
1848-09-15
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilhelm Karl Friedrich Fitzenhagen (Sept. 15, 1848 – Feb. 14, 1890), was a German cellist, composer and instructor, best known today as the dedicatee of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme.
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen Tracks
Cello Concerto No 2 in A minor 'Fantastique' Op 4 (Allegro moderato)
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen
Cello Concerto No 2 in A minor 'Fantastique' Op 4 (Allegro moderato)
Cello Concerto No 2 in A minor 'Fantastique' Op 4 (Allegro moderato)
Cello Concerto No 1 in B minor (3rd mvt)
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen
Cello Concerto No 1 in B minor (3rd mvt)
Cello Concerto No 1 in B minor (3rd mvt)
