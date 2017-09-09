Barry GreenKeyboardist
Barry Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca4e38fa-f42f-4cb5-a4b8-19840afb0b55
Barry Green Tracks
Sort by
I'll Be Around
Barry Green & Dave Green, Barry Green & Dave Green
I'll Be Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Around
Last played on
Knocked Knees
Babelfish & Barry Green
Knocked Knees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knocked Knees
Performer
Last played on
Ne Me Quitte Pas
Jacques Brel
Ne Me Quitte Pas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ne Me Quitte Pas
All This And Betty Too
Ian Shaw
All This And Betty Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All This And Betty Too
Performer
Somewhere Towards Love
Ian Shaw
Somewhere Towards Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028ln0r.pnglink
Somewhere Towards Love
Everything
PAUL WILLIAMS, Ian Shaw, Rupert Holmes & Barry Green
Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything
Performer
The Shadow
Ian Shaw, Donagh Long & Barry Green
The Shadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shadow
Performer
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
Bob Dorough
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028ln0r.pnglink
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
Back to artist