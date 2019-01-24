Jacob BanksSoul singer from Birmingham, UK. Born 24 July 1991
Jacob Banks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7hq.jpg
1991-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca4d7350-e835-4af6-9cbd-1e012e597de4
Jacob Banks Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Banks (born 24 July 1991) is an English singer and songwriter from Birmingham. Jacob became the first unsigned act to ever appear on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Jacob Banks won the 2012 MOBO UnSung regional competition in Birmingham and the Adidas "Are You In" music competition. His music is influenced by a range of genres including soul, R&B and hip hop. In September 2016, he signed with Interscope Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacob Banks Tracks
Sort by
Love Ain't Enough (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
Jacob Banks
Love Ain't Enough (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Love Ain't Enough (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
Last played on
Redemption (feat. Jacob Banks)
Sigma
Redemption (feat. Jacob Banks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0320jfz.jpglink
Redemption (feat. Jacob Banks)
Last played on
Be Good To Me
Jacob Banks
Be Good To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Be Good To Me
Last played on
Slow Up
Jacob Banks
Slow Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Slow Up
Last played on
Love Ain't Enough
Jacob Banks
Love Ain't Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Love Ain't Enough
Last played on
Unknown (To You)
Jacob Banks
Unknown (To You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Unknown (To You)
Last played on
Unknown
Jacob Banks
Unknown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Unknown
Last played on
Alive
Chase & Status
Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j71bs.pnglink
Alive
Last played on
Love Me x Hilo [WiDE AWAKE x Gravez Edit] (feat. Jacob Banks)
Wide Awake
Love Me x Hilo [WiDE AWAKE x Gravez Edit] (feat. Jacob Banks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Love Me x Hilo [WiDE AWAKE x Gravez Edit] (feat. Jacob Banks)
Performer
Last played on
Doing OK (feat. Jacob Banks)
Wretch 32
Doing OK (feat. Jacob Banks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fkvtd.jpglink
Doing OK (feat. Jacob Banks)
Last played on
Unknown To You (Timbaland Remix)
Jacob Banks
Unknown To You (Timbaland Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Unknown To You (Timbaland Remix)
Last played on
Unknown (To You)
Jacob Banks
Unknown (To You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Unknown (To You)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jacob Banks
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/ar32rz
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T09:18:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s4gj8.jpg
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejh6v2/acts/apc38g
Barbican, London
2014-11-14T09:18:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02byr8n.jpg
14
Nov
2014
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
Barbican, London
Live Lounge: Jacob Banks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezgbj5
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-09-10T09:18:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026ds05.jpg
10
Sep
2014
Live Lounge: Jacob Banks
BBC Broadcasting House
Proms 2013: Prom 37: Urban Classic Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqwd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-10T09:18:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017w8b1.jpg
10
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 37: Urban Classic Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Jacob Banks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
JP Cooper - September Song
-
JP Cooper - She's On My Mind
-
Gary Barlow performs She’s On My Mind
-
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
-
JP Cooper Live Session!
-
JP Cooper - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Jack Garratt - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Chronixx & Friends - #SixtyMinutesLive feat. Maverick Sabre, Little Simz, Luciano and more
-
Kwabs - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Jack Garratt - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Back to artist