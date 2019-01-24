Jacob Banks (born 24 July 1991) is an English singer and songwriter from Birmingham. Jacob became the first unsigned act to ever appear on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Jacob Banks won the 2012 MOBO UnSung regional competition in Birmingham and the Adidas "Are You In" music competition. His music is influenced by a range of genres including soul, R&B and hip hop. In September 2016, he signed with Interscope Records.