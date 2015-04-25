Pierre MoerlenBorn 23 October 1952. Died 3 May 2005
Pierre Moerlen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-10-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca4c8408-5d47-4619-bff5-e775c0d1d5b1
Pierre Moerlen Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Moerlen (23 October 1952, Colmar, Haut-Rhin – 3 May 2005, Sainte-Marie-aux-Mines, near Strasbourg) was a French drummer and percussionist, best known for his work with Gong and Mike Oldfield and as Pierre Moerlen's Gong.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Moerlen Tracks
Sort by
Master Builder
Gong
Master Builder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z70kn.jpglink
Master Builder
Last played on
Pierre Moerlen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist