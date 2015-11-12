Mette HenrietteBorn 1990
Mette Henriette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca4bd298-d70f-4036-88ba-26c805f4f722
Mette Henriette Biography (Wikipedia)
Mette Henriette Martedatter Rølvåg is a performing artist, saxophonist and composer from Norway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mette Henriette Tracks
Sort by
All Ears
Mette Henriette
All Ears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Ears
Last played on
.oOo.
Johan Lindvall & Mette Henriette
.oOo.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
.oOo.
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist