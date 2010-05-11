DiscoveryRostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) and Wes Miles (Ra Ra Riot). Formed 2005
Discovery
2005
Discovery Biography (Wikipedia)
Discovery is an American indie rock, electronic recording project of Rostam Batmanglij and Wesley Miles, friends who began recording together in the summer of 2005.
Discovery Tracks
So Insane
I Want You Back
So Insane (Pick N Mix Contender)
Swing Tree
Orange Shirt
Can You Discover?
