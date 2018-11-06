CrackerFormed 1991
Cracker
1991
Cracker Biography (Wikipedia)
Cracker is an American rock band led by singer David Lowery and guitarist Johnny Hickman. The band is best known for its gold-selling 1993 album, Kerosene Hat, which includes the hit songs "Low" and "Euro-Trash Girl."
Lowery and Hickman formed the band in 1991, releasing the album Cracker the following year (which included singles "Happy Birthday to Me" and "Teen Angst") on Virgin Records. The band has been touring ever since, releasing nine studio albums and several compilations, collaborations, solo projects and live albums.
Cracker mix influences and sounds from rock, punk, grunge, psychedelia, country, blues and folk.
Cracker Tracks
