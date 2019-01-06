Helsingin kamarikuoroFormed 1962
Helsingin kamarikuoro
1962
Helsingin kamarikuoro Tracks
Rakastava (The Lover) (Op.14) arr. for soprano, baritone and chorus
Jean Sibelius
Den Vantande ("He Who Waits")
Karl Johan Moring
Aamulla ("In The Morning")
Erkki Melartin
Morgenlied ("Morning Song")
Karl Collan
Kuin virta vuolas [As a swift current] (Op.26 No.8)
Jean Sibelius
Tuule, tuuli leppeammin (Blow wind gently) (Op.23 No.6b)
Jean Sibelius
Paimenten Jaahyvaiset Pyhalle Perheelle (Shepherds' Farewell)
Hector Berlioz
Nu ar sommarn har (Summer is here)
Erik Bergman
3 Songs for American Schools
Jean Sibelius
Ehtoohymni - Evening Hymn
Rautavaara
Min rastas raataa (Busy as a thrush) No.4 of 9 Partsongs (Op.18)
Jean Sibelius
Saarela palaa (Fire on the island) No.3 of 9 Partsongs (Op.18)
Jean Sibelius
Isanmalle (To the Fatherland) (Op.18 No.1)
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia - hymn tune arr. for chamber choir (from the symphonic poem)
Jean Sibelius
Sortunut aani [The broken voice] No.7 of 9 Partsongs, Op.18
Jean Sibelius
Nirvana Dharma
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Sommarnatten (Summer night) for chorus
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Oi lempi, sun valtas aareton on [O Love, your realm is limitless] (Op.23 No.7)
Jean Sibelius
Kallion kirkon kellosavelma (The Bells of Kallio Church) (Op.56b)
Jean Sibelius
Och gladjen den dansar [With joy we go dancing]
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Morsian (The Bride) for choir
Einojuhani Rautavaara
