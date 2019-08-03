Tom O’ConnorComedian. Born 31 October 1939
Tom O’Connor
1939-10-31
Tom O’Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Patrick O'Connor (born 31 October 1939 in Bootle, Merseyside) is a retired British comedian, TV presenter and actor. He is best known for presenting game shows such as Crosswits, Pick Pockets, The Zodiac Game, Name That Tune, Password and Gambit.
Tom O’Connor Tracks
When I Was A Lad
