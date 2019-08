Thomas Patrick O'Connor (born 31 October 1939 in Bootle, Merseyside) is a retired British comedian, TV presenter and actor. He is best known for presenting game shows such as Crosswits, Pick Pockets, The Zodiac Game, Name That Tune, Password and Gambit.

