Bobby WrightObscure, one-off artist that released a folk single in the 70s.. Born 30 March 1942
Bobby Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca43daf2-fa3a-45d0-8a44-e5eff35b4d48
Bobby Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
John Robert "Bobby" Wright (born March 30, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia) is an American country music singer. He is the middle child and the only son of country singers Johnnie Wright and Kitty Wells.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Wright Tracks
Sort by
Blood Of An American
Bobby Wright
Blood Of An American
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Of An American
Performer
Last played on
Blood Of An American
Bobby Wright
Blood Of An American
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Of An American
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist