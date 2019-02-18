Judith Cloud is an American composer, alto vocalist, and educator.

Cloud was born into a musical family in North Carolina. In an interview, she noted that "the organist at our church imported my whole family to her new town because she wanted us to sing in her choir". She studied at the North Carolina School of the Arts and Florida State University.

Cloud teaches vocal studies at Northern Arizona University since 1989.

She was the 2009 winner of the Sorel Medallion in Choral Composition for her piece Anacreontics.