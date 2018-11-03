Benjamin FrankelBorn 31 January 1906. Died 12 February 1973
Benjamin Frankel
1906-01-31
Benjamin Frankel Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Frankel (31 January 1906 – 12 February 1973) was a British composer. His best known pieces include a cycle of five string quartets, eight symphonies, and concertos for violin and viola. His single best-known piece is probably the First Sonata for Solo Violin, which, like his concertos, resulted from a long association with Max Rostal. He was also notable for writing 100 film scores. During the last 15 years of his life, Frankel also developed his own style of 12-note composition which retained contact with tonality.
