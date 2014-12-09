Dum Dum Girls is an American rock band, formed in 2008. It began as the bedroom recording project of singer and songwriter Dee Dee (née Kristin Gundred). She is currently based in New York City. The name is a double homage to the Vaselines' album Dum Dum and the Iggy Pop song "Dum Dum Boys". Critics initially assumed that Dee Dee's stage name was inspired by Dee Dee Ramone, but she stated that this was not true; it was her mother's name, which she took as her middle name after her mother's death. The last name "Penny" was erroneously provided by British music magazine NME.