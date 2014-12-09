Dum Dum GirlsFormed 2008
Dum Dum Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyfs.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca405011-906d-4090-992f-f230739278b1
Dum Dum Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
Dum Dum Girls is an American rock band, formed in 2008. It began as the bedroom recording project of singer and songwriter Dee Dee (née Kristin Gundred). She is currently based in New York City. The name is a double homage to the Vaselines' album Dum Dum and the Iggy Pop song "Dum Dum Boys". Critics initially assumed that Dee Dee's stage name was inspired by Dee Dee Ramone, but she stated that this was not true; it was her mother's name, which she took as her middle name after her mother's death. The last name "Penny" was erroneously provided by British music magazine NME.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dum Dum Girls Tracks
Sort by
On Christmas
Dum Dum Girls
On Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
On Christmas
Last played on
Are You Okay?
Dum Dum Girls
Are You Okay?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Are You Okay?
Last played on
He Gets Me High
Dum Dum Girls
He Gets Me High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
He Gets Me High
Last played on
Rest of Our Lives (6 Music Session, 28 Sep 2010)
Dum Dum Girls
Rest of Our Lives (6 Music Session, 28 Sep 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Catholicked (6 Music Session, 28 Sep 2010)
Dum Dum Girls
Catholicked (6 Music Session, 28 Sep 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Catholicked (6 Music Session, 28 Sep 2010)
Last played on
Lost Boys And Girls Club
Dum Dum Girls
Lost Boys And Girls Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lt9qr.jpglink
Lost Boys And Girls Club
Last played on
In The Wake Of You
Dum Dum Girls
In The Wake Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
In The Wake Of You
Last played on
Under These Hands
Dum Dum Girls
Under These Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Under These Hands
Last played on
Cult Of Love
Dum Dum Girls
Cult Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Cult Of Love
Last played on
Rimbaud Eyes
Dum Dum Girls
Rimbaud Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qg64r.jpglink
Rimbaud Eyes
Last played on
Hold Your Hand
Dum Dum Girls
Hold Your Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Hold Your Hand
Last played on
Lord Knows
Dum Dum Girls
Lord Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Lord Knows
Last played on
Coming Down
Dum Dum Girls
Coming Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Coming Down
Last played on
Bedroom Eyes
Dum Dum Girls
Bedroom Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Bedroom Eyes
Last played on
Always Looking
Dum Dum Girls
Always Looking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Always Looking
Last played on
Wasted Away
Dum Dum Girls
Wasted Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfs.jpglink
Wasted Away
Last played on
Dum Dum Girls Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist