Keely SmithBorn 9 March 1928. Died 16 December 2017
Keely Smith
1928-03-09
Keely Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Jacqueline Keely (March 9, 1928 – December 16, 2017), better known as Keely Smith, was an American jazz and popular music singer, who performed and recorded extensively in the 1950s with then-husband Louis Prima, and throughout the 1960s as a solo artist.
Keely Smith Tracks
Let's Call The Whole Thing Off
Louis Prima
The Nearness Of You
Keely Smith
Basin Street Blues / When It's Sleepy Time Down South (Medley)
Louis Prima
Cherokee
Keely Smith
Kansas City
Keely Smith
When Day Is Done
Keely Smith
What Is This Thing Called Love?
Keely Smith
More Than You Know
Keely Smith
You're Breaking My Heart
Keely Smith
The Song Is You
Keely Smith
That Old Black Magic (feat. Keely Smith)
Louis Prima
Lullaby of the Leaves
Keely Smith
Mr Wonderful
Keely Smith
I Wish You Love
Keely Smith
It's Been A Long, Long TIme
Keely Smith
Someone To Watch Over Me
Keely Smith
All The Way
Keely Smith
East Of The Sun
Keely Smith
I'll Never Smile Again
Keely Smith
S'Posin'
Keely Smith
The Birth Of The Blues
Keely Smith
Sweet And Lovely
Keely Smith
You're Nobody Til Somebody Loves You
Keely Smith
There Will Never Be Another You
Keely Smith
Autumn Leaves
Louis Prima
Young At Heart
Keely Smith
I Never Knew
Keely Smith
A Foggy Day
Keely Smith
You Go To My Head
Keely Smith
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Keely Smith
