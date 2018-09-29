The SilhouettesUS doo wop/R&B group "Get a Job". Formed 1956. Disbanded 1993
The Silhouettes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca3f3ee1-c4a7-4bac-a16a-0b888a396c6b
The Silhouettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Silhouettes were an American doo wop/R&B group whose single "Get A Job" was a number 1 hit on the Billboard R&B singles chart and pop singles chart in 1958. The doo-wop revival group Sha Na Na derived their name from the song's lyrics. "Get A Job"' is included in the soundtracks of the film American Graffiti, Trading Places and Stand By Me. The Silhouettes performed in the 1986 movie Joey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Silhouettes Tracks
Sort by
Not Me Baby
The Silhouettes
Not Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Me Baby
Last played on
Get a Job
The Silhouettes
Get a Job
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get a Job
Last played on
Get A Job
The Silhouettes
Get A Job
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get A Job
Last played on
Heasding For The Poorhouse
The Silhouettes
Heasding For The Poorhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heasding For The Poorhouse
Last played on
The Struggle of Staying Apart
The Silhouettes
The Struggle of Staying Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Silhouettes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist