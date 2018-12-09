Sisters of Transistors
Sisters of Transistors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca3ee934-b516-407a-b762-da69336f6b67
Sisters of Transistors Tracks
Sort by
The Don
Sisters of Transistors
The Don
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Don
Last played on
Dies Irae
Sisters of Transistors
Dies Irae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dies Irae
Last played on
Tiger Ghee
Sisters of Transistors
Tiger Ghee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Ghee
Last played on
Beat Girl
Sisters of Transistors
Beat Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat Girl
Last played on
Pendulum
Sisters of Transistors
Pendulum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pendulum
Last played on
Berdu Mig Út Ad Sjó
Sisters of Transistors
Berdu Mig Út Ad Sjó
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Berdu Mig Út Ad Sjó
Last played on
Solar Disco (Lynchmob Remix)
Sisters of Transistors
Solar Disco (Lynchmob Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solar Disco (Lynchmob Remix)
Last played on
Volkwagon
Sisters of Transistors
Volkwagon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Volkwagon
Last played on
Sisters of Transistors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist