The Rascals were an English rock band formed in Hoylake, Merseyside in 2007.

Their debut album Rascalize, was released on 23 June 2008. Former lead singer Miles Kane has a second band, The Last Shadow Puppets, with Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, in which he shares duties with Turner. In August 2009, it was announced that Miles Kane had left The Rascals to focus on a solo career.