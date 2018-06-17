Karol KurpińskiBorn 6 March 1785. Died 18 September 1857
Karol Kurpiński
1785-03-06
Karol Kurpiński Biography (Wikipedia)
Karol Kazimierz Kurpiński (March 6, 1785 – September 18, 1857) was a Polish composer, conductor and pedagogue.
Karol Kurpiński Tracks
Dwie Chatki (Two Huts)
Dwie Chatki (Two Huts)
