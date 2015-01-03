Will MellorBorn 3 April 1976
Will Mellor
1976-04-03
Will Mellor Biography (Wikipedia)
William Mellor (born 3 April 1976) is an English actor, singer, and model. He is best known for his television roles, including Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks, Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, DC Spike Tanner in No Offence, Steve Connolly in Broadchurch, Georgie in Barking!, and Ollie Curry in White Van Man.
Will Mellor Tracks
No Matter What I Do
Will Mellor
No Matter What I Do
No Matter What I Do
