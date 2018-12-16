EverlastBorn 18 August 1969
Everlast
1969-08-18
Everlast Biography (Wikipedia)
Erik Francis Schrody (born August 18, 1969), known by his stage name Everlast, is an American musician, singer, and songwriter, known for his solo work and as the front-man for hip hop group House of Pain. He was also part of the hip hop supergroup La Coka Nostra, which consists of members of House of Pain and other rappers. In 2000, he received a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal with Latin Rock musician Carlos Santana for "Put Your Lights On".
Everlast Tracks
Gudi Gudi
Everlast
Put Your Lights On
Santana
Jump Around?
Everlast
What It's Like (Radio Edit)
Everlast
Folsom Prison Blues
Everlast
Broken
Everlast
Black Jesus
Everlast
Stone In My Hand
Everlast
My Medicine
Everlast
Weakness
Everlast
Hand Over Your Guns (feat. Everlast)
Adil Omar
Sad Girl
Everlast
What It'S Like
Everlast
