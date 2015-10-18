Francisco J. NúñezBorn 1965
Francisco J. Núñez
1965
Francisco J. Núñez Biography (Wikipedia)
Francisco J. Núñez (born 1965 New York City) is an American conductor, composer, and the Director of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City. Núñez founded the Young People's Chorus in 1988 "to provide children of all ethnic, religious, and economic backgrounds with a safe haven for personal and artistic growth." He is a 2011 MacArthur Fellow.
Francisco J. Núñez Tracks
Jim Papoulis
