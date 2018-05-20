Faye TozerBorn 15 November 1975
Faye Tozer
1975-11-15
Faye Tozer Biography (Wikipedia)
Faye Louise Tozer (born 14 November 1975) is an English singer-songwriter, dancer and stage actress, famous for being one of the three female co-lead singers of British pop group Steps.
Faye Tozer Tracks
Someone Like You
Russell Watson
Someone Like You
Someone Like You
Last played on
