WSTRN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03bykxy.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca35cfb0-ca3f-4474-9b5d-949b3b5718b4
WSTRN Biography (Wikipedia)
WSTRN is an English West London-based collective consisting of Akelle Charles, Haile and Louis Rei. Their debut single, "In2", was released on 13 October 2015 and peaked at number 4 on the UK Singles Chart. Louis Rei was formerly known as LB, Akelle was formerly known as A-Star and is Haile's cousin. Haile has featured on several tracks as a solo artist, including "Can't Blame Me" by Nines.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
WSTRN Performances & Interviews
- Steel Banglez - Asian Network Live 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xxpts.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xxpts.jpg2017-03-27T22:59:00.000ZWatch Steel Banglez feat. MIST, MoStack, Young BXNE, Abra Cadabra and WSTRNhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xxl6v
Steel Banglez - Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
- WSTRN drop their latest trackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bykxy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bykxy.jpg2016-08-12T13:37:00.000ZThe boys are in the studio to catch up with Dotty and to spin their new track.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044gs48
WSTRN drop their latest track
- Preeya meets the boys from WSTRN!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447jnr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447jnr.jpg2016-08-10T14:41:00.000ZPreeya talks to Haile, Louis-Rei and Akelle, aka WSTRN, about their music and future.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0447k3d
Preeya meets the boys from WSTRN!
- WSTRN at The Great Escape 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vy52f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vy52f.jpg2016-05-22T13:25:00.000ZJamz hung out with WSTRN in their dressing room after their sold out showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vy535
WSTRN at The Great Escape 2016
- Where Does The Lizzy Line Go?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vltzn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vltzn.jpg2016-05-19T11:12:00.000ZTwin B & Yasmin Evans present the Lizzy Line, produced by Toddla T and featuring Donae'o and Haile from WSTRNhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vlv1l
Where Does The Lizzy Line Go?
- WSTRN join DJ Target in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ttx3p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ttx3p.jpg2016-05-11T16:53:00.000ZWest London collective WSTRN join Target to talk about their new single 'Come Down'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ttx9z
WSTRN join DJ Target in the studio
- WSTRN chat to Charlie Sloth!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0371v19.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0371v19.jpg2015-11-03T19:44:00.000ZWSTRN catch up with Charlie Sloth and play a game of In2 - what trouble can they get In2?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0371v20
WSTRN chat to Charlie Sloth!
WSTRN Tracks
Sort by
Ben' Ova
WSTRN
Ben' Ova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05swyf2.jpglink
Ben' Ova
Last played on
Sharna
WSTRN
Sharna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jyc25.jpglink
Sharna
Last played on
Social
WSTRN
Social
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041k6cz.jpglink
Social
Last played on
Round Here (feat. Skrapz)
WSTRN
Round Here (feat. Skrapz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13k5.jpglink
Round Here (feat. Skrapz)
Last played on
Grindin
WSTRN
Grindin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13k5.jpglink
Grindin
Last played on
Vice Versa (feat. WSTRN)
One Acen
Vice Versa (feat. WSTRN)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xm3hx.jpglink
Vice Versa (feat. WSTRN)
Last played on
Love Struck (feat. Mr. Eazi & Tiwa Savage)
WSTRN
Love Struck (feat. Mr. Eazi & Tiwa Savage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0646jkv.jpglink
Love Struck (feat. Mr. Eazi & Tiwa Savage)
Last played on
Clubbin' - Radio 1Xtra Session - RX 21/02/18
WSTRN
Clubbin' - Radio 1Xtra Session - RX 21/02/18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13k5.jpglink
Clubbin' - Radio 1Xtra Session - RX 21/02/18
Last played on
Ben' Ova - Radio 1Xtra Session - RX 21/02/18
WSTRN
Ben' Ova - Radio 1Xtra Session - RX 21/02/18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13k5.jpglink
Ben' Ova - Radio 1Xtra Session - RX 21/02/18
Last played on
Special (feat. Stefflon Don)
WSTRN
Special (feat. Stefflon Don)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13k5.jpglink
Special (feat. Stefflon Don)
Last played on
Playlists featuring WSTRN
Past BBC Events
Asian Network Live: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmmbp/acts/add84f
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2017-02-25T10:16:56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04v3z2c.jpg
25
Feb
2017
Asian Network Live: 2017
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en3j5v/acts/a223v2
Leeds
2015-10-17T10:16:56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035hyms.jpg
17
Oct
2015
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
Leeds
Latest WSTRN News
WSTRN Links
Back to artist