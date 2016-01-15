WSTRN is an English West London-based collective consisting of Akelle Charles, Haile and Louis Rei. Their debut single, "In2", was released on 13 October 2015 and peaked at number 4 on the UK Singles Chart. Louis Rei was formerly known as LB, Akelle was formerly known as A-Star and is Haile's cousin. Haile has featured on several tracks as a solo artist, including "Can't Blame Me" by Nines.