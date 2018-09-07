Queen Kwong
Queen Kwong is an American indie rock band founded in Los Angeles, California. The band was founded by multi-instrumentalist Carré Callaway (or Carré Kwong Callaway), the band's sole singer and songwriter who was discovered at age 17 by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.
Raptures
Queen Kwong
Raptures
Fools Gold
Queen Kwong
Fools Gold
On The Mend
Queen Kwong
On The Mend
Love Me To Death
Queen Kwong
Love Me To Death
Queen Kwong
Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing
Get A Witness
Queen Kwong
Get A Witness
Cold Daggers
Queen Kwong
Cold Daggers
Oh Well (Radio 1 Session, 22nd Feb 2015)
Queen Kwong
Oh Well (Radio 1 Session, 22nd Feb 2015)
Queen Kwong
Cold Daggers (Radio 1 Session, 22nd Feb 2015)
Queen Kwong
Get A Witness (Radio 1 Session, 22nd Feb 2015)
Queen Kwong
Newt
Bitter Lips
Queen Kwong
Bitter Lips
Pet
Queen Kwong
Pet
