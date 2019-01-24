Gretchen PetersBorn 14 November 1957
Gretchen Peters
1957-11-14
Gretchen Peters Biography (Wikipedia)
Gretchen Peters (born November 14, 1957 in Bronxville, New York) is an American singer and songwriter. She was born in New York and raised in Boulder, Colorado but moved to Nashville in the late 1980s. She found work as a songwriter, composing hits for Martina McBride, Etta James, Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Anne Murray, Shania Twain, Neil Diamond and co-writing songs with Bryan Adams.
In addition, Peters has released seven studio albums of her own. The title track of her 1996 debut album The Secret of Life was later recorded by Faith Hill in 1999.
Peters was inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 5, 2014.
Gretchen Peters Performances & Interviews
Gretchen Peters - Truckstop Angel
2018-06-07
Gretchen Peters performs live for The Quay Sessions
Gretchen Peters - Truckstop Angel
Gretchen Peters - Wichita
2018-06-07
Gretchen Peters performs live for The Quay Sessions
Gretchen Peters - Wichita
Gretchen Peters reflects on the 'southern gothic' of Dolly Parton
2016-02-09
Gretchen saw Dolly for the first time as a 'teenage hippie songwriter from Colorado.'
Gretchen Peters reflects on the 'southern gothic' of Dolly Parton
Gretchen Peters - 5 Minutes (Another Country with Ricky Ross)
2016-01-27
Gretchen Peters performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Gretchen Peters - 5 Minutes (Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Gretchen Peters in conversation with Gerry Kelly
2015-10-17
Nashville Hall Of Fame star Gretchen Peters chats and performs on The Gerry Kelly Show. Gretchen performs 2 songs, 'If I Had A Hammer' and 'Blackbirds'
Gretchen Peters in conversation with Gerry Kelly
Gretchen Peters Live in Session
2015-02-08
The US singer-songwriter performs a stunning live session on Weekend Wogan
Gretchen Peters Live in Session
Gretchen Peters Tracks
Wichita
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
American Tune (live)
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Sunday Morning (Up And Down My Street)
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
The Show
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Arguing With Ghosts
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Disappearing Act
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Careful How You Go
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Pretty Things
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Waiting for the Light to Turn Green
Gretchen Peters
Waiting for the Light to Turn Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq3k.jpglink
Lay Low
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
When All You Got is a Hammer
Gretchen Peters
When All You Got is a Hammer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gxh2p.jpglink
When You Comin' Home (feat. Jimmy LaFave)
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
On a Bus to St. Cloud
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
If Heaven
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Blackbirds
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Dark Angel (feat. Rodney Crowell)
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Museum
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
When You Are Old
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Wichita (The Quay Sessions, 7th June 2018)
Gretchen Peters
Dancing With The Beast
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Like Water Into Wine
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Hello Cruel World
Gretchen Peters
Saint Francis
Gretchen Peters
Five Minutes
Gretchen Peters
In a Perfect World
Gretchen Peters
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Gretchen Peters
The King's Theatre, Glasgow, UK
1
Feb
2019
Gretchen Peters
Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK
3
Feb
2019
Gretchen Peters
Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK
4
Feb
2019
Gretchen Peters
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
5
Feb
2019
Gretchen Peters
Barbican Centre, London, UK
