MicatoneGerman nu-jazz band founded in 2001.
Micatone is a German nu jazz band, consisting of the members Boris Meinhold on the guitar and synth, Tim Kroker on the drums, Sebastian "Hagen" Demmin on the keyboards (who previously worked as a live keyboard player with the electronic music band Daft Punk), Lisa Bassenge on the vocals, Rogall on the sequence programming, and Paul Kleber on the double bass.
That's The Way It Goes
