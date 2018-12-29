Johannes Martin Kränzle (born 1962) is a German baritone in opera and concert who has made an international career. For years a member of the Frankfurt Opera, he was chosen as Singer of the Year in 2011 after creating the leading role in Wolfgang Rihm's Dionysos at the Salzburg Festival. He made his debut at the Royal Opera House as Don Alfonso in Mozart's Così fan tutte, and at the Bayreuth Festival as Beckmesser in Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in 2017.