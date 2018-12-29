Johannes Martin KränzleBaritone. Born 1962
Johannes Martin Kränzle
1962
Johannes Martin Kränzle Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Martin Kränzle (born 1962) is a German baritone in opera and concert who has made an international career. For years a member of the Frankfurt Opera, he was chosen as Singer of the Year in 2011 after creating the leading role in Wolfgang Rihm's Dionysos at the Salzburg Festival. He made his debut at the Royal Opera House as Don Alfonso in Mozart's Così fan tutte, and at the Bayreuth Festival as Beckmesser in Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in 2017.
Johannes Martin Kränzle Tracks
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Last played on
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Last played on
Siegfried Act III
Richard Wagner
Siegfried Act III
Siegfried Act III
Last played on
Das Rheingold
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold
Das Rheingold
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 20: Wagner – Götterdämmerung
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-28T09:47:45
28
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 20: Wagner – Götterdämmerung
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 18: Wagner – Siegfried
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-26T09:47:45
26
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 18: Wagner – Siegfried
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-22T09:47:45
22
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
Royal Albert Hall
