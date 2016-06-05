Elvis Perkins (born February 9, 1976) is an American folk-rock recording artist. He released his debut studio album, Ash Wednesday, in 2007. He subsequently toured in support of the album with his band Elvis Perkins in Dearland, composed of Perkins alongside multi-instrumentalists Brigham Brough (bass,vocals, saxophone), Wyndham Boylan-Garnett (organ, harmonium, trombone, guitar, vocals) and Nick Kinsey (drums, clarinet, vocals). The band released its eponymous debut, Elvis Perkins in Dearland, on March 10, 2009.

The band formed in Providence, Rhode Island around 2004 when Elvis moved to the East Coast upon completing Ash Wednesday, although the members have been friends and collaborators for many years.[citation needed]

Perkins released his third full-length album, I Aubade, on February 24, 2015, on his label MIR. He toured in support of I Aubade in 2015.