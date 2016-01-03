Fabri FibraBorn 17 October 1976
Fabri Fibra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-10-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca2c3c55-83ff-4a8b-886a-c45156519469
Fabri Fibra Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabrizio Tarducci (born 17 October 1976), better known as Fabri Fibra, is an Italian rapper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fabri Fibra Tracks
Sort by
Qui Dentro
Big Fish & Fabri Fibra
Qui Dentro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Qui Dentro
Last played on
Fabri Fibra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist