Duncan Lloyd
Duncan Lloyd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca2ab1ba-1acb-4680-a069-446a02962fd0
Duncan Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan Lloyd is a guitarist, lead songwriter and backing vocalist for Maxïmo Park. He also works as a solo artist releasing albums on Warp Records (U.K.) and most recently Crash Symbols (U.S.). He works under the name, 'Decade In Exile' as well as his own name. He is also in the experimental band Res Band from Derby. Alongside songwriting Lloyd is an exhibiting painter and photographer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duncan Lloyd Tracks
Sort by
Dear O
Duncan Lloyd
Dear O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear O
Last played on
Duncan Lloyd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist