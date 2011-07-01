Atomic Hooligan is a DJ/production Duo from Watford, Herts UK, composed of Matt Welch and Terry Ryan.

Their first release was "Servin' it Up", a 12" on London based label Botchit & Scarper in 2001. Since then they have released multiple singles and Mix CDs on Botchit, along with, in 2005, their first artist album "You Are Here". The album was subsequently licensed to Japanese label Village Again/Side Out. In 2006 "You Are Here" won Album of the year at the International Breakspoll Award. Singles from this album were "Just One More", "Head" Featuring Pav, "Seven 10 Split" featuring Justine Berry from Hey Gravity and the Aquasky remix of "Wait till your Sleppin" featuring Carpetface. They also went on to win Best live Act at the International Breakspoll Awards in 2008 for the live tour that supported their first album. Atomic Hooligan released their second album "Sex, Drugs & Blah Blah Blah" in March 2008. They have remixed Underworld (Born Slippy, Cowgirl), The Egg, Lee Coombes, Tayo, Chris Carter, Aquasky, Ils, Paranoid Jack and DJ Hal.