Stephen Damian O'Neill (born 15 January 1961) is the lead guitarist in the pop-punk band, The Undertones. He joined the band following the departure of his older brother, Vincent, in 1976, and remained with the band until their break up in 1983. O'Neill wrote several album tracks and singles during the career of The Undertones, usually writing with bassist Michael Bradley.

After the Undertones split in 1983, Damian O'Neill formed That Petrol Emotion with his guitarist brother, John O'Neill.

The Undertones reformed in 1999 and O'Neill continues to perform and record with them.

Since 2012, Damian O'Neill and three of his former bandmates of That Petrol Emotion, Raymond Gorman, Ciaran McLaughlin and Brendan Kelly are active as London-based The Everlasting Yeah, playing kosmische Krautrock influenced Musik mixed with most individual soundscapes creating sheer amazing atmospheres with powerful guitary, percussionized tunes. Their first LP Anima Rising was released in late 2014.