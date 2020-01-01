Jehan ChardavoineBorn 1538. Died 1580
Jehan Chardavoine
1538
Jehan Chardavoine Biography (Wikipedia)
Jehan Chardavoine (baptized on 2 February 1538 at Beaufort-en-Vallée, Anjou – died c. 1580) was a French Renaissance composer mostly active in Paris. He was one of the first known editors of popular chansons, and the author, according to musicologist Julien Tiersot, of "the only volume of monodic songs from the 16th century that has survived to our days."
