Bôa (stylized bôa) is a British alternative/indie band formed in London in 1993 by drummer Ed Herten, keyboard player Paul Turrell, and guitarist/vocalist Steve Rodgers. Bôa's current lineup consists of Jasmine Rodgers (vocals), Steve Rodgers (vocals & guitar), Alex Caird (bass), and Lee Sullivan (drums & piano). The band progressed from a funk band to a rock band over the years. They produced two major albums, Twilight (2001) and Get There (2005). Their track "Duvet" was the opening theme song to the anime television series Serial Experiments Lain. The band was originally signed by Polystar in Japan and produced their first album 'Race of a Thousand Camels' (1998). However, the band decided to change labels and signed with Pioneer LDC (now called Geneon) to produce their album Twilight (2001).

Following their success with Twilight, the band decided to create their own independent label called Bôa Recordings to produce. Get There was released on 1 February 2005. It took Bôa in a new direction, with more structure in lyrics and melody, as well as a more mellow, yet more harder-edged/indie rock format. It also had more acoustic elements than the first album.