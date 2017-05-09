The La De Da'sFormed 1964. Disbanded 1975
The La De Da's
1964
The La De Da's Biography (Wikipedia)
The La De Das were a leading New Zealand rock band of the 1960s and early 1970s. Formed in New Zealand in 1963 as The Mergers, they enjoyed considerable success in both New Zealand and Australia until their split in 1975.
In Australia the band is probably best known as the launching place for the career of guitarist Kevin Borich, and for their recording of the first Australasian rock concept album,[citation needed] The Happy Prince in 1969.
The La De Da's Tracks
How Is The Air Up There ?
The La De Da's
How Is The Air Up There ?
You And Me
The La De Da's
You And Me
You And Me
