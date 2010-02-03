Lawrence Hilton JacobsActor and singer. Born 4 September 1953
Lawrence Hilton Jacobs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca19c4c0-f28e-4d2c-bb42-2e50dca16f0c
Lawrence Hilton Jacobs Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (born September 4, 1953) is an American actor and singer. He has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Claudine (1974), Cooley High (1975), Roots (1977), Welcome Back, Kotter (1975–79), Bangers and Mash (1983), and The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lawrence Hilton Jacobs Tracks
Sort by
Baby Your Eyes
Lawrence Hilton Jacobs
Baby Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Your Eyes
Last played on
Back to artist