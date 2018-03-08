Robert Burt
Robert Burt Tracks
We Could Serve Up Our Coffee - Song of Industry (The Water Diviner's Tale)
Rachel Portman
Narrator
Last played on
Dixit Dominus
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Manon Lescaut - opera in 4 acts
Giacomo Puccini
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-21T09:23:30
21
Jul
2009
Proms 2007: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-27T09:23:30
27
Aug
2007
Proms 1997: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-10T09:23:30
10
Aug
1997
Proms 1996: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-16T09:23:30
16
Aug
1996
Proms 1993: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1993
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-16T09:23:30
16
Jul
1993
