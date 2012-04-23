Wes FarrellBorn 21 December 1939. Died 29 February 1996
Wes Farrell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca14af84-9dc4-4cd8-ad93-0c299881f4df
Wes Farrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Wes Farrell (December 21, 1939 – February 29, 1996) was an American musician, songwriter and record producer, who was most active in the 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wes Farrell Tracks
Sort by
England
Wes Farrell
England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
England
Last played on
Back to artist