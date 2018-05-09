ConsoleMartin Gretschmann
Console
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca134505-1fcc-40a3-bef2-4f344b86d1f8
Console Biography (Wikipedia)
Console (also known as Acid Pauli) is an electronic music project founded by Martin Gretschmann, the former lead programmer for the German band Notwist. The band incorporates elements of electronic music, reminiscent of some electro bands, such as Ladytron and Miss Kittin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Console Tracks
Sort by
A Homeless Ghost (Daniel Bortz Remix)
Console
A Homeless Ghost (Daniel Bortz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3rcr.jpglink
A Homeless Ghost (Daniel Bortz Remix)
Last played on
Cutting Time
Console
Cutting Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cutting Time
Last played on
Console Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist