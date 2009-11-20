Mark MoraghanBorn 27 January 1963
Mark Moraghan
1963-01-27
Mark Moraghan Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Stephen Moraghan (born 27 January 1963) is an English film and television actor. He has appeared in many British drama series including Peak Practice, London's Burning and Heartbeat. He is most famous for being the narrator for the children's television show Thomas & Friends from the seventeenth to twenty-first seasons, and his roles as Greg Shadwick in Brookside, Ray Wyatt in Dream Team, Owen Davies in Holby City and Adrian Atkins in Coronation Street.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Moraghan Tracks
Through It All
Mark Moraghan
Through It All
Through It All
Do You Really Want Me
Mark Moraghan
Do You Really Want Me
Do You Really Want Me
Many's The Time
Mark Moraghan
Many's The Time
Many's The Time
I'Ve Got You Under My Skin
Mark Moraghan
I'Ve Got You Under My Skin
I'Ve Got You Under My Skin
Love Ran Out Of Time
Mark Moraghan
Love Ran Out Of Time
Love Ran Out Of Time
Moonlight's Back In Style
Mark Moraghan
Moonlight's Back In Style
Moonlight's Back In Style
One For My Baby
Mark Moraghan
One For My Baby
One For My Baby
Come For The Ride
Mark Moraghan
Come For The Ride
Come For The Ride
