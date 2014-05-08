Reggie WorkmanBorn 26 June 1937
Reginald "Reggie" Workman (born June 26, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American avant-garde jazz and hard bop double bassist, recognized for his work with both John Coltrane and Art Blakey.
Every Time We Say Goodbye
John Coltrane
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Last played on
Melancholee
Billy Higgins, Herbie Hancock, Lee Morgan, Reggie Workman, Wayne Shorter & Grant Green
Melancholee
Melancholee
Performer
Last played on
Calling Miss Khadija
Art Blakey
Calling Miss Khadija
Calling Miss Khadija
Last played on
