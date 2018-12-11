Liam O’FlynnBorn 15 April 1945. Died 14 March 2018
Liam O’Flynn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p065xv0v.jpg
1945-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca0e1bd6-541b-4a47-851f-35750b332783
Liam O’Flynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam O'Flynn (Irish: Liam Ó Floinn, 15 April 1945 – 14 March 2018) was an Irish uilleann piper and Irish traditional musician. In addition to a solo career and as a member of Planxty, O'Flynn recorded with: Christy Moore, Dónal Lunny, Andy Irvine, Kate Bush, Mark Knopfler, the Everly Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Mike Oldfield, Mary Black, Enya and Sinéad O'Connor.
O'Flynn was acknowledged as Ireland's foremost exponent of the uilleann pipes and brought the music of the instrument to a worldwide audience. In 2007, O'Flynn was named Musician of the Year at the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards, considered to be the foremost recognition given to traditional Irish musicians.
Liam O’Flynn Tracks
The Starting Gate
Andy Irvine
The Starting Gate
The Starting Gate
The Smith's A Gallant Fireman
Liam O'Flynn
The Smith's A Gallant Fireman
The Smith's A Gallant Fireman
The Rambler / The Aherlow Jig
Liam O'Flynn
The Rambler / The Aherlow Jig
The Rambler / The Aherlow Jig
The Winter's End
Liam O'Flynn
The Winter's End
The Winter's End
Sliabh Gallon's Brae
Seamus Heaney
Sliabh Gallon's Brae
Sliabh Gallon's Brae
Midterm Break
Seamus Heaney
Midterm Break
Midterm Break
The Humours Of Castlebernard/The Bank Of Turf
Liam O'Flynn
The Humours Of Castlebernard/The Bank Of Turf
The Humours Of Castlebernard/The Bank Of Turf
The Given Note
Liam O'Flynn
The Given Note
The Given Note
The Wild Geese
Liam O'Flynn
The Wild Geese
The Wild Geese
Blackwells
Liam O'Flynn
Blackwells
Blackwells
An Droichead (The Bridge)
Liam O'Flynn
An Droichead (The Bridge)
An Droichead (The Bridge)
A Stor Mo Chroi
Liam O'Flynn
A Stor Mo Chroi
A Stor Mo Chroi
Farewell To Govan
Liam O'Flynn
Farewell To Govan
Farewell To Govan
The Brendan Theme
Liam O'Flynn
The Brendan Theme
The Brendan Theme
Performer
The Foxchase
Liam O'Flynn
The Foxchase
The Foxchase
The Winter's End
Shaun Davey
The Winter's End
The Winter's End
Conductor
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
Liam O'Flynn
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
St Kevin and the Blackbird
Seamus Heaney
St Kevin and the Blackbird
St Kevin and the Blackbird
Digging
Seamus Heaney
Digging
Digging
The Gold Ring
Trad.
The Gold Ring
The Gold Ring
Newfoundland
Shaun Davey
Newfoundland
Newfoundland
Conductor
Knockaulin/The March of the Clans
Trad.
Knockaulin/The March of the Clans
Knockaulin/The March of the Clans
Conductor
Port na bPucaí (Bookee) (The Music of the Spirits)
Trad.
Port na bPucaí (Bookee) (The Music of the Spirits)
Port na bPucaí (Bookee) (The Music of the Spirits)
An Droichead - The Bridge
Liam O'Flynn
An Droichead - The Bridge
An Droichead - The Bridge
Conductor
Alborada
Trad.
Alborada
Alborada
Music Arranger
Conductor
The Humours of Carrigaholt Set
Liam O'Flynn
The Humours of Carrigaholt Set
The Rambler
Liam O'Flynn
The Rambler
The Rambler
An Droichead
Liam O'Flynn
An Droichead
An Droichead
Port na bPucai
Liam O'Flynn
Port na bPucai
Port na bPucai
Ard Ti Cuan
Liam O'Flynn
Ard Ti Cuan
Ard Ti Cuan
O'Rourke's Reel, The Merry Sisters, Colonel Fraser
Liam O'Flynn
O'Rourke's Reel, The Merry Sisters, Colonel Fraser
The Pleasures of Hope, Ricks Rambles
Liam O'Flynn
The Pleasures of Hope, Ricks Rambles
Slieve Gullion Brae
Liam O'Flynn
Slieve Gullion Brae
Slieve Gullion Brae
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Celtic Connections - Béla Fleck
23 Jan 2016
City Halls
City Halls
2016-01-23T09:58:24
23
Jan
2016
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Celtic Connections - Béla Fleck
19:30
City Halls
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-12T09:58:24
12
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-19T09:58:24
19
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
